Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Savoie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold L. Savoie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold L. Savoie

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Harold L. Savoie, 91, who died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his residence in Duson.

Interment will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.

Father Francis Miller, OFM of Christ the King Church will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include one sister, Caroline S. Moreaux and her husband, Carol of Spring, Texas; Cynthia Atkinson and her husband, Jeff and two sisters-in-law, Ann Graziano Cooke and Angelina Graziano McCullock.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Rose Graziano Savoie and his parents, Eva Herpin Savoie and Lawrence L. Savoie.

Harold was a veteran of the General Corp. United States Army where he retired as a Colonel. He practiced law in Lafayette for over 60 years. He was a very unique and simple person who loved to spend time on his farms.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Savoie's name to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -