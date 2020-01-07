|
Harold L. Savoie
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Harold L. Savoie, 91, who died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his residence in Duson.
Interment will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Father Francis Miller, OFM of Christ the King Church will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include one sister, Caroline S. Moreaux and her husband, Carol of Spring, Texas; Cynthia Atkinson and her husband, Jeff and two sisters-in-law, Ann Graziano Cooke and Angelina Graziano McCullock.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Rose Graziano Savoie and his parents, Eva Herpin Savoie and Lawrence L. Savoie.
Harold was a veteran of the General Corp. United States Army where he retired as a Colonel. He practiced law in Lafayette for over 60 years. He was a very unique and simple person who loved to spend time on his farms.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Savoie's name to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
