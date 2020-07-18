1/1
Harold Paul Chastant M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Paul Chastant, M.D.

Lafayette - A private funeral service was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Harold Paul Chastant, M.D., 97, who passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his son's residence in Broussard.

Interment was in Lafayette Memorial Park.

Reverend Joshua Guillory, JCL, Pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lafayette, conducted the funeral service.

Survivors include his four children, daughter, Paige D'Amore and her husband, Ralph D'Amore, M.D.; his sons, Bradley Chastant, M.D. and his wife, Mary, Harold P. Chastant, Jr. and his wife, Renee, and Paul Chastant II and his wife, Angela; seventeen grandchildren; and twenty seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evelyn Ruth Chastant; his parents, Paul and Fabiola Bourque Chastant; his son, Robert "Bobby" Chastant, D.D.S.; and one sister and three brothers.

To read the full and more detailed obituary and to sign the guestbook online, please visit www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral service
La Chapelle de Martin & Castille
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
330 St. Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved