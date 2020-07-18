Harold Paul Chastant, M.D.
Lafayette - A private funeral service was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Harold Paul Chastant, M.D., 97, who passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his son's residence in Broussard.
Interment was in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Reverend Joshua Guillory, JCL, Pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lafayette, conducted the funeral service.
Survivors include his four children, daughter, Paige D'Amore and her husband, Ralph D'Amore, M.D.; his sons, Bradley Chastant, M.D. and his wife, Mary, Harold P. Chastant, Jr. and his wife, Renee, and Paul Chastant II and his wife, Angela; seventeen grandchildren; and twenty seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evelyn Ruth Chastant; his parents, Paul and Fabiola Bourque Chastant; his son, Robert "Bobby" Chastant, D.D.S.; and one sister and three brothers.
