Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harris LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harris Moise LeBlanc

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harris Moise LeBlanc Obituary
Harris Moise LeBlanc

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in La Chapelle des Martin & Castille for Harris Moise LeBlanc, 92, who died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence in Arnaudville surrounded by his family.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Genevieve Gautreaux LeBlanc; three daughters, Darlene LeBlanc, Melinda LeBlanc (Roy "Blackie" Ozenne) and Stephanie L. Guidry; three grandchildren, Misti G. Gravouia (Ryan), Courtni Guidry and Hunter Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Moise and Eliska Landry LeBlanc.

Mr. LeBlanc was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He retired from Louisiana State Department of Public Safety, Drivers License Division and also Lafayette Parish Sheriff Department as a Bailiff. Harris was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in World War II.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now