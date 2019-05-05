|
|
Harris Moise LeBlanc
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in La Chapelle des Martin & Castille for Harris Moise LeBlanc, 92, who died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence in Arnaudville surrounded by his family.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Genevieve Gautreaux LeBlanc; three daughters, Darlene LeBlanc, Melinda LeBlanc (Roy "Blackie" Ozenne) and Stephanie L. Guidry; three grandchildren, Misti G. Gravouia (Ryan), Courtni Guidry and Hunter Guidry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Moise and Eliska Landry LeBlanc.
Mr. LeBlanc was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He retired from Louisiana State Department of Public Safety, Drivers License Division and also Lafayette Parish Sheriff Department as a Bailiff. Harris was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in World War II.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 8:00 A.M. until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed Monday at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on May 5, 2019