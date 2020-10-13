Harry Lee Delahoussaye



New Iberia - New Iberia - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2514 Old Jeanerette Road, in New Iberia for Harry Lee Delahoussaye, 78, who passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Lafayette. Entombment will be private.



Rev. Keith Landry will be the Celebrant and Rev. Gary Schexnayder and Rev. Michael Champagne will Con-Celebrate.



A gathering of family and friends will be at the CHURCH on Friday from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A rosary, led by Rev. Keith Landry, will be prayed at 10:30 am.



Due to Covid-19, the Delahoussaye family requests that family and friends wear face masks and practice social distancing while attending the visitation and funeral service.



A longtime resident of New Iberia, Mr. Delahoussaye was born on November 16, 1941 in Vermilion Parish to the late Clodo "Nego" and Editha Hulin Delahoussaye. A gifted electrician, he worked for Texaco for over 31 years. Harry founded Delahoussaye Electric in 1980 and served New Iberia and the surrounding communities until he retired in 2018. A lifelong Catholic, Harry was devoted to his church and his family, performing countless acts of service for others. He loved all sports, especially boxing, his garden, and reading, and was often found with a crossword puzzle and a sharp pencil in his back pocket. A man of few words with a huge heart, Harry will continue to inspire those he leaves behind.



Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Hazel Dupre Delahoussaye of New Iberia; daughter, Laurie Ann Delahoussaye of New Iberia; sons, Dean Michael Delahoussaye (Belinda) of New Iberia and Gary Jude Delahoussaye (Julia) of Alexandria; grandchildren, April Lee Stelly Torres (Hector), Cade Michael Thielen, Kiley Renee Delahoussaye, Kasey Lynn Delahoussaye, Travis Michael Guillory, and Claire Hampton Callis; great-grandchildren, Maliah Arsenia Torres, Sophia Marie Torres, and Liliana Jolie Torres; sister-in-laws, Lou Anna Trahan Delahoussaye of New Iberia, Mary Dupre Fontenot of Washington, and Judy Dupre Maricle (Arthur Gene) of New Iberia; godchildren, Cyndi Delahoussaye Bryce, Renee Fontenot Soileau, Octavia Maricle Aucoin, and Joey Delahoussaye.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Leigh Delahoussaye Kibodeaux and her husband Brudley Ray Kibodeaux, II; two brothers, Raymond Joseph Delahoussaye and Junius Joseph Delahoussaye; in-laws, Lawrence and Ida Duplechain Dupre; brother-in-law, Luna Fontenot; sister-in-law, Glory Saunier Delahoussaye; and godchild, Tommy Trahan.



The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses and the staffs of Iberia Medical Center, Louisiana Extended Care Hospital, and Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital, and for the countless thoughts, prayers, and well wishes from so many.



Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus New Iberia, 2514 Old Jeanerette Road, New Iberia, LA 70563, Community of Jesus Crucified, 103 Railroad Ave, St. Martinville, LA 70582, or to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana, P.O. Box 62166, Lafayette, LA 70596.



Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337.365.3331, is in charge of the arrangements.









