Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Hebert L. Vincent


1927 - 2020
Hebert L. Vincent Obituary
Hebert L. Vincent

Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Hebert Louis Vincent, 93, who passed away on April 19, 2020.

Hebert, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Eddie Vincent and the former Laurence Broussard. He served in the LA Army National Guard from 1947-1949. Hebert also served in the US Air Force from 1949-1953, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his service time, he worked for and retired from the U.S. Postal service after 37 and a half years of service.

He is survived by his great-nephew, Blake Carroll and wife Wendy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Laurence Vincent; sister, Laura V. Carroll and husband Grant; sister, Billie V. Combs and husband Elmo; sister, Savannah V. Hale and husband Barney; brother, Francis F. Vincent.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Vincent family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
