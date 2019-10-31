|
|
Helen Broussard
Abbeville - Funeral Services for Helen Broussard, 89, will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00PM with Deacon Cody Miller officiating. Interment will follow at LeBlanc Community Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:00AM until time of services.
A resident of Abbeville, Mr. Helen passed away at Lafayette General Hospital on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:45PM. Ms. Broussard enjoyed gardening, spending time with her friends and family, and taking care of others.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra and her husband Tommy Delatte of Denham Springs; her granddaughters, Rhonda and her husband Chris Laviolette of Breaux Bridge, Rachel and her husband Kevin Taylor of Cecilia, and Keli and her husband Terry Wilks of Greenwell Springs; her grandson, Ty and his wife Morgan Delatte of Denham Springs; her great granddaughters, Hannah Laviolette, and Clara Wilks; her great grandsons, Drake Taylor, Devin Taylor, Dylan Taylor, Aiden Wilks, and Levi Wilks.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Oliver C. Broussard; her parents Henery Hebert and Olive Bourque; her son, Donald Broussard; her brothers, Leroy Hebert and Minus Hebert; and her sister Etta Picard.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ms. Broussard's sister-in-law, Cheryl Broussard, or everything that she has done throughout the years and to her neighbor, Evan Guillory, for standing by her side.
Condolences for the Broussard may be sent to davidfuneralhome.org
David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville HWY (337) 837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019