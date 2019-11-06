|
Helen Cary Schwab
Lafayette - Helen Louise Cary Schwab of Lafayette, LA, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born January 31, 1925, in Deweyville, TX, to Clinton Bryant Cary (son of S.L. Cary and Armonce Brillault Cary of Jennings) and Mabel Christine Landru Cary (daughter of Newton Landru and Agnes Fergus Landru of Evangeline). She married Carl Milton Schwab of Sour Lake, TX, on August 8, 1948, in Jennings at the First Presbyterian Church. Helen is a 1942 graduate and cheer leader of Jennings High School and 1946 graduate and "Red Jacket" of South Louisiana Institute SLI (now UL). She taught public school music for 20 years in Jennings, LA, and Pasadena, TX, and at Judice High School, Middle School, Lafayette Parish, until 1986. During this time, she taught piano after school and directed choirs at Faith Presbyterian in Pasadena, TX, and Grace Presbyterian, in Lafayette, LA, until 1995, while still singing in the choir until 2010. After public school retirement she worked at Lafayette Music Store until 1990. A widow for 49 years, her favorite pastimes were playing bridge, traveling with friends and family, and playing piano to accompany singers, performers and family.
Helen is survived by sons: Carl Milton Schwab Jr. and wife Dorothy Claire Morgan Schwab, Bill Alan Schwab and wife Ellen Pearce Schwab, and Thomas Clinton Schwab; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Carl, brother Howard Newton Cary and wife Elaine, oldest grandson Ian Thomas Schwab, and nephew Daniel Bryant Cary.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 518 Roselawn Boulevard, Lafayette, LA 70503. Memorial donations may be made to the church.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019