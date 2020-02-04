|
|
Helen Timmons Guidry
Lafayette - A Memorial service will be held for Mrs. Helen Timmons Guidry at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette who passed away at Camelot Rehabilitation at Magnolia Park in Lafayette, on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM.
Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery of Lafayette.
Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Alan and Rhonda Guidry of Scott; sisters, Dorothy Mire and Sybil Landry; her grandchildren, Shannon Guidry Gary and her husband Travis, and Lance Winder; her great-grandchildren, Austin Champagne, Samantha Gerard, Matthew Gary, Slade Winder, and Ronin Winder.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elie Paul Guidry; her parents, John B. and Lena Stutes Timmons; her brother, John M. B. Timmons.
A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, Helen was a tenderhearted kind soul. Some of her hobbies included sewing, cooking and gardening. Her most memorable legacy was her delicious recipes, which she was very reluctant to share. During her lifetime she provided sewing services for custom made Drapes and she also was employed for Estorge Drug Company. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Helen T. Guidry's name to ,
"I would like to thank my son and his wife for the good care they gave me. I also want to thank my neighbors, Glenn and Cynthia Broussard; Tommy and Barbara Leger and Karla Richard for all the help they gave me." ~ Mrs. Guidry
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020