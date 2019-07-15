Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry John Porter


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry John Porter Obituary
Henry John Porter

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Henry John Porter, 80, who departed this life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence.

Services will be conducted by Father Thomas James, SVD.

Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Theresa Porter of Lafayette, LA; two daughters, Annette Porter of Lafayette, LA and Sylvia Lewis Keyes of Houston, TX; two sons, Marshall Porter and Gerald Porter, both of Lafayette, LA; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four sisters, Genevieve Porter, Anita Porter, Rita Curley and Vivian Mouton, all of Lafayette, LA; one brother, Samuel Porter of Lafayette, LA and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Olivier Porter and Mable F. Porter and siblings, Pearlie M. Williams, James Porter, Lawrence Porter and Lorraine Darby.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now