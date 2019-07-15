|
Henry John Porter
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Henry John Porter, 80, who departed this life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence.
Services will be conducted by Father Thomas James, SVD.
Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Theresa Porter of Lafayette, LA; two daughters, Annette Porter of Lafayette, LA and Sylvia Lewis Keyes of Houston, TX; two sons, Marshall Porter and Gerald Porter, both of Lafayette, LA; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four sisters, Genevieve Porter, Anita Porter, Rita Curley and Vivian Mouton, all of Lafayette, LA; one brother, Samuel Porter of Lafayette, LA and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olivier Porter and Mable F. Porter and siblings, Pearlie M. Williams, James Porter, Lawrence Porter and Lorraine Darby.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 15, 2019