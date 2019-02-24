Henry Lee Smith



Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Henry Lee Smith, 83, who passed away Friday, February 22nd at his home in Lafayette.



Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Monday, February 25th at 8:30 am until the time of service.



A rosary will be recited by his fellow 4th Degree Knights of Columbus on Sunday, February 24th at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette.



Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.



Reverend Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate.



Henry and his wife of 61 years, Elsie, have three children, Angela Elledge of Garland, TX, Kevin Smith and his wife Lynnette, of Duson and Shane Smith and his wife Kristi, of Opelousas; and four grandchildren, Taylor Boutwell and her husband Paul, II, Carmen Menard and her husband Ben, Logan Caillier and "Little Henry" Smith.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Henry Smith and Mildred "Cricket" Wills Smith; one brother, Bobby Smith; and a son-in-law, Jay Elledge.



Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.



Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 24, 2019