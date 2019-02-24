Services
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Lee Smith


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry Lee Smith Obituary
Henry Lee Smith

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Henry Lee Smith, 83, who passed away Friday, February 22nd at his home in Lafayette.

Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Monday, February 25th at 8:30 am until the time of service.

A rosary will be recited by his fellow 4th Degree Knights of Columbus on Sunday, February 24th at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette.

Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.

Reverend Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate.

Henry and his wife of 61 years, Elsie, have three children, Angela Elledge of Garland, TX, Kevin Smith and his wife Lynnette, of Duson and Shane Smith and his wife Kristi, of Opelousas; and four grandchildren, Taylor Boutwell and her husband Paul, II, Carmen Menard and her husband Ben, Logan Caillier and "Little Henry" Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Henry Smith and Mildred "Cricket" Wills Smith; one brother, Bobby Smith; and a son-in-law, Jay Elledge.

Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now