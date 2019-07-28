Services
Henry Michael Lafleur


1939 - 2019
Cornelius - Henry Michael Lafleur died on June 15, 2019 at Autumn Care of Cornelius, NC. He was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1939, the son of Evelyn Isabel Ross and H. Marcellus Lafleur, who predeceased him. A memorial service will be held September 28, 2019 in Charlotte. The family will set up a scholarship fund for music students at McNeese University in Mike's name. Donations in his honor will be accepted. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.KepnerFH.com for a full obituary, service details, and to leave online condolences.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 28, 2019
