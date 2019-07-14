|
Herbert James "Pop" LaSalle
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Herbert James "Pop" LaSalle, 79, who died on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his residence in Youngsville surrounded by his family.
Interment will be in Broussard Family Cemetery in Maurice, Louisiana.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Bertha Dartez LaSalle; four daughters, Charlene Romero and her husband, Howard, Tammy Meche and her husband, Mitchel, Stacy Hebert and her husband, Jeff and Sharon LaSalle; one sister, Barbara Gail Boullion and her husband Robert; one brother, John LaSalle and his wife, Verian; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and his dog, Rocky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mansel and Lula Benoit LaSalle; two children, Wanda LaSalle Harrison and Dana LaSalle Arceneaux; one son-in-law, Layne Stelly; and one sister, Verline LaSalle.
Herbert James LaSalle was a native of Erath, Louisiana and resident of Milton for over 50 years. He worked as a salesman for Evangeline Maid Bread and Borden's for many years before his retirement. "Pop", as he was know to family and friends, had a great sense of humor, never met a stranger, and was a patient kind soul, having raised 6 daughters. He was the best "Pop" in the world and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pallbearers will be Joshua LeBlanc, Lucas Stelly, Hunter Harrison, Alexander Trahan, Collin Arceneaux, Devin Arceneaux, David Hebert, Shane Hargrave and Michael Schmit.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed on Monday at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the LaSalle family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Hospice of Acadiana, for their kindness and compassion given to Mr. LaSalle during his time of need.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on July 14, 2019