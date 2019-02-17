Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
La Chapelle de Martin & Castille
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Resources
Herbert Lemoine, II

Lafayette - Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Herbert Lemoine, II, age 71, who died peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette.

The family will have an Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery following the memorial service.

Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the service.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Carita S. Lemoine; his daughter, Carrie Lemoine; his son, Aaron Lemoine and wife Terry Lemoine; his parents, Herbert and Elaine Lemoine; his four sisters, Patricia Lemoine, Joan Lemoine Stromer and husband Mack, Karen Lemoine Couvillier and husband Harry, Jr., Annette Lemoine Theriot and husband Larry; and his two brothers, Michael Lemoine and Daniel Lemoine and wife Tillie.

Herbert has been a Lafayette resident all of his life. He graduated in 1965 from Northside High School and graduated from USL in 1968 with his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He was a partner with Broussard Poche Lewis and Breaux Certified Public Accountants in Lafayette for many years. He served his country honorably in the United States Army having served in Vietnam as a Medic. He will be deeply missed.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until time of service.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 17, 2019
