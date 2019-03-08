Herbert M. Guillory, Jr.



Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette for Herbert M. Guillory Jr., 80, who passed away Tuesday, March 5th, at his residence in Lafayette.



Visitation will be observed on Saturday, March 9th, from 9:00 am until the time of service, at St. Jules Catholic Church.



A rosary will be recited Saturday, March 9th, at 10:00 am at St. Jules Catholic Church.



Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.



Father Gene Tremie, Retired Pastor of New Iberia, will officiate.



Herb was born July 17, 1938, in Ville Platte and moved to Eunice at the age of seven. He graduated from St. Edmund Catholic School in Eunice and went on to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, obtaining a bachelor's degree in architecture. Herb worked as an architect for 30 years. The last ten years of his career he worked for the city of Lafayette in the Codes Department, until his retirement.



Herb was active in his community and belonged to the American Institute of Architects. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. Most of all, Herb loved spending time with his family and friends.



Herb is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Glenda Tremie Guillory of Lafayette; one son, Jeff Guillory of Lafayette; two daughters, Lisa Guidry and her husband, Michael of Murrysville, PA and Anne Talbot and her husband, Dyke of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Sara, Elizabeth, Blaine and Casey; five great-grandchildren, Ella, Jack, Kylan, Catherine and P.J.; one brother, Jim Guillory and his wife, Jan of Lafayette; his brother-in-law, Father Gene Tremie of New Iberia and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Martin Guillory, Sr. and Della DeVille Guillory; his son, Douglas Guillory and one brother, Kent Guillory.



The family wishes to thank Dr. John Bernard and our family and friends for the love and support given to Herb and his family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Herb's name to the Carmelites of Lafayette, 1250 Carmel Drive Lafayette, Louisiana 70501, 337-232-4651, www.lafayettecarmelites.org. The family also requests that masses may be said in Herb's honor.



