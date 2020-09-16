Herbert "T-Black" Norman
Maurice - A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery for Herbert "T-Black" Norman, 90, who died September 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 66 years, Anna Catalon Norman; their five children, Michael Norman (Linda Sonnier Norman) of Maurice, LA, Richard Norman (Emily Perkins Norman) of Carencro, LA, Pamela Norman Baggette (Stephen Baggette) of Rosenburg, TX, Sharon Norman Comeaux (Richard Comeaux) of Maurice, LA, Craig Norman (Kerry Francis Norman) of Lafayette, LA; 18 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother, Edwin Norman, Jr.; sister, Olita Mae Narcisse of LaMarque, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Norman and Olita Boudreaux Norman; daughter, Joanna Norman Duhon; father-in-law, Eldridge Catalon; mother-in-law, Emma Mouton Catalon; siblings, Roosevelt Norman, Kerbet Norman, Clarence Norman, Velma Arceneaux, Rose Roy, Dorothy Norman, Sharbet Norman, Wilda Trahan, Hilda Perry, Florence Bushnell and Calvina Welch.
