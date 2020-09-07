Herdy S. Guidry
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Herdy Simon Guidry, age 100, who passed away on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 8:30 AM until time of service.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Herdy's son, Keith Guidry, will conduct the funeral services. Eulogists will be Marcel "Mac" Guidry, Brian Guidry, and Lisa Chaisson.
Survivors include her sister, Cecile Simon Jernigan; her children, Marcel "Mac" Guidry, Sr. and wife Donna, Linda G. Chaisson, Sharon A. Guidry, Keith A. Guidry, Brian P. Guidry and wife Dee; her grandchildren, Michelle Guidry, Ashton Guidry and wife Madeline, Lanny Chaisson and wife Bridget, Lisa Chaisson and fiance Carrie Barton, Shelley Guidry Bentley and husband Dan, Lanna Guidry Lejeune and husband David, Nichole Guidry Arceneaux and husband Rick, and Lauren A. Guidry; 20 great grandchildren; and numerous great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Guidry; her parents, Jules and Ida Roger Simon; her son, Daniel Guidry; her brothers, Alcide Simon, Andrew Simon, Ernest Simon, Lloyd Simon, Huey Paul Simon, Donald James Simon, and Larry Jones Simon; and her sisters, Adia Simon, Marie Simon, Elizabeth Simon, Udly Jeanne Simon, and Theresa Nell Simon Comeaux; two grandchildren, Marcel Guidry, Jr., and Milbern "Bubba" Guidry; her son in law, Harold Lee Chaisson, Jr.; and her daughter in law, Cheria Dugas Guidry.
A native of Scott, La., Herdy attended Judice High School where she graduated as Valedictorian of her class. After graduating, she married Allen Guidry and together they had 6 children. She was a beautician for over 50 years and the matriarch of their home. Her passion and hobbies included baking and cooking. She was especially known for her pecan and pear pies. Herdy enjoyed playing cards, reading, and gardening her beautiful day lilies.
Pallbearers will be Ashton Guidry, Lanny Chaisson, Boyd Chaisson, Lisa Chaisson, David Lejeune and Dan Bentley.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Guidry family to Chrystal Schexnayder and the Bridgeway Hospice family for all the love and support they gave during Herdy's time of need.
