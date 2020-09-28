1/1
Hilda B. Lormand
{ "" }
Hilda B. Lormand

Abbeville - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Hilda Lormand, 90, who died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10:30 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, October 1, 2020 8:00 AM until time of service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.




Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-4661
