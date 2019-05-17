Services
Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA 70571
337-942-2037
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA 70571
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Grand Coteau, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Grand Coteau, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Carmouche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Carmouche


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hilda Carmouche Obituary
Hilda Carmouche

GRAND COTEAU - On Friday, May 10, 2019, at 6:20 PM the Lord called home his beloved servant, Hilda Carmouche. Hilda was born to Charley Norman Sr. and Dorothy Strauss Norman on September 16, 1921. She was united in marriage to Preston Carmouche, Sr. on December 28, 1938, and to this union, thirteen children were born. Visiting hours will be observed from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home and on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau, LA. Funeral Mass will begin at Noon. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

See Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas website for further information.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
Download Now