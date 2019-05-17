|
|
Hilda Carmouche
GRAND COTEAU - On Friday, May 10, 2019, at 6:20 PM the Lord called home his beloved servant, Hilda Carmouche. Hilda was born to Charley Norman Sr. and Dorothy Strauss Norman on September 16, 1921. She was united in marriage to Preston Carmouche, Sr. on December 28, 1938, and to this union, thirteen children were born. Visiting hours will be observed from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home and on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau, LA. Funeral Mass will begin at Noon. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
See Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas website for further information.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 17, 2019