Hon. Edmond L. Guidry, Jr.St. Martinville - Private Services were held for the immediate family of The Honorable Edmond Louis Guidry, Jr., 93, who passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his residence.Edmond graduated from St. Martinville High School in 1942 and received his bachelor's degree from Southwestern Louisiana Institute. During World War II, he served in the United States Maritime Service. He received his Juris Doctor degree in 1948 from the LSU Law Center. While practicing law in St. Martinville from 1948 to 1968, he served on the City Council, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Rotary Club, where he served as president. Edmond served as a judge on the 16th Judicial District Court of Louisiana, from 1968 to 1975. Judge Guidry was elected to the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal in 1975. He was on the Court until he retired as its Chief Judge in 1994. He was a member of the Judicial Council of the Supreme Court, the Judicial Commission of Louisiana, and the Louisiana District Judges Association.He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Rogers Guidry; sons, Daniel Guidry and wife, Deborah, Edmond Louis Guidry, III and wife, Laura and Dr. G. Gary Guidry and wife, Ruth; daughters, Eileen G. Landry and husband, Tommy and Michelle G. Latiolais and husband, Craig; sister-in-law, Louise Guidry; grandchildren, Coby Johnson, Kelly Guidry Simm, Kyle Guidry, Abby Guidry Beslin, Jason Landry, Bryan Landry, Kathryn Landry, Edmond Guidry, IV, Katie G. Levens, Niki G. Dagostino, Danielle Latiolais and Brook Latiolais; and 13 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his father, Edmond Louis Guidry, Sr.; mother, Claudia Gary Guidry; sisters, Claudia G. Fuselier and Hilda Rose Daigre; and brother, Gary Guidry.It's been said, "The most important thing you can give to another person is your love and the second, your effort." The family thanks the following caregivers who gave both to him in unimaginable quantities: Vashon Archon, Billye Fontenette, Jessica Gallier, Tessa Green, and Hope Hospice.