Howard Franques, Jr.
Lafayette - "Best of all he loved the fall. The leaves yellow on the cottonwoods, leaves floating on the trout streams, and above the hills the high blue windless skies … Now he will be a part of them forever." Ernest Hemingway
Howard Luckett Franques Jr., 82, a lifelong resident of Lafayette, La., passed away at his home on November 12 in the company of his loving family. Howard was an adoring and dedicated husband, father and grandfather survived by his wife of 61 years, Patsy Sue Acord Franques; son William Franques Sr., daughter-in-law Yvette, and grandchildren William Jr., Benjamin and Madeline; son Howard Franques III, daughter-in-law Annette, and grandchildren Matthew and Claire; and daughter Susan Franques Flurry, son-in-law Philip and granddaughter Charlotte.
Howard was preceded in death by his father, Howard Luckett Franques Sr., and his mother, Beatrice Angelle Franques.
Born on January 10, 1938, he was a 1955 graduate of Cathedral High School, where as a sophomore he met and began dating future wife Patsy Sue, beginning a devoted partnership that spanned nearly 70 years. Howard received a bachelor's of arts degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, and he earned the Juris Doctor from the LSU School of Law. He was a practicing attorney for over 50 years - often providing pro bono counsel for clients in need - and he was an active member of several civic and legal organizations. He served as president of the Lafayette Parish Bar Association and as president of the Pinhook Rotary Club. He was also a member of the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and of the Louisiana Trial Lawyers Association Board of Governors. Howard worked on the City of Lafayette's Charter Revision Committee, and he was the chairman of both the Professional Division and the Attorneys Division of the United Givers Fund.
Howard was resolute in his support of his beloved home state, particularly its higher education system and its economic vitality. He proudly served on the LSU Alumni Association Board of Directors from 1987-89, and he often shared his opinions in the Letters section of The Advocate, gracing its pages with thoughtful insight on his vision for Louisiana. A man of strong faith, Howard loved literature, history and physical fitness, taking a daily jog for more than 55 years. In retirement, he and Patsy enjoyed traveling throughout the country, visiting America's beautiful sites from Maine to California.
A funeral Mass celebrating Howard's life will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM in The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at the Cathedral from 2:00 PM until time of services.
Honorary pallbearers are William Franques Sr., Howard Franques III, Matthew Franques, William Franques Jr., Benjamin Franques, Charles Franques, Philip Flurry, Darryl Boniol, Marc Mouton, Anthony Navarre, John Abdella and Paul Angelle.
Howard's family wishes to thank Dr. Molly Thomas, Dr. Juan Perez, Dr. Ronald Daigle, the staff of Hospice of Acadiana - especially nurse Jonathan Bourque - and the staff of Caring Hands Sitting Service - Becky Cahee, Judy Evans and Selena Dugas.
A very special thank you also goes to Howard's cherished friends with whom he enjoyed great conversation at his favorite coffee shops.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200 Lafayette, LA. 70503 or to The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 515 Cathedral Street Lafayette, Louisiana 70501-6701.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311