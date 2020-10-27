Howard J. Melancon
Lafayette - A Graveside Service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM for Howard J. Melancon, age 83, who died on October 26, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Reverend Joseph Campion, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church, will conduct the service.
A native of Breaux Bridge and a longtime resident of Lafayette, Howard was an educator. He taught for 38 years in Louisiana public schools. He was a graduate of St. Bernard High School in Breaux Bridge and of USL (now ULL), with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, a Master's degree in Education and a Specialist of Education degree.
Howard is survived by his wife, Joyce Z. Melancon and his son, Benjamin Melancon, both of Lafayette; his sister, Elaine Melancon; his brother and sister-in-law, Lester and Priscilla Melancon; and his sister-in-law, Bea Melancon, all of Breaux Bridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry, Sr. and Elion Melancon; two sisters, Susan Melancon and Verna LeBlanc, and three brothers, Simon, Henry, Jr., and Antoine Melancon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Howard's name, to the Discalced Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Melancon Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.