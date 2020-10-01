1/1
Ida Belle Carter Joshua Ph.D.
Ida Belle Carter Joshua, PhD

Duson - Ida Belle Carter Joshua, PhD, 92, died September 8, 2020 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

She was a beloved member of NOABSW.

She is survived by her children, Isaac Joshua, Jr., Sheila Butler, Genenne Fisher; grandchildren, Maisha Baraka Joshua, Kina Baraka Joshua, Whitney Buckles, Patrice Jones, Ikea Joshua Demmings, Curtiecia Lewis Dixon, Kartis Lewis, Gieselle Walker, Kikelomo Joshua, Nia Butler, Maya Butler, Lashindra Fisher Norris, Jessie Simon Fisher; siblings, Elwin Carter, Sr., Helen Davis and Joseph Dave Carter and a host of beloved grandchildren, nieces, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Joshua, Sr.; her parents, Ethel R. Collins and Dave S. Carter; her mother and father-in-law, Buelah Wilkson and O'Neal Joshua.

Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA handled arrangements.




Published in The Advertiser from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
