Ida Belle Carter Joshua, PhD
Duson - Ida Belle Carter Joshua, PhD, 92, died September 8, 2020 in Lafayette, Louisiana.
She was a beloved member of NOABSW.
She is survived by her children, Isaac Joshua, Jr., Sheila Butler, Genenne Fisher; grandchildren, Maisha Baraka Joshua, Kina Baraka Joshua, Whitney Buckles, Patrice Jones, Ikea Joshua Demmings, Curtiecia Lewis Dixon, Kartis Lewis, Gieselle Walker, Kikelomo Joshua, Nia Butler, Maya Butler, Lashindra Fisher Norris, Jessie Simon Fisher; siblings, Elwin Carter, Sr., Helen Davis and Joseph Dave Carter and a host of beloved grandchildren, nieces, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Joshua, Sr.; her parents, Ethel R. Collins and Dave S. Carter; her mother and father-in-law, Buelah Wilkson and O'Neal Joshua.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA handled arrangements.