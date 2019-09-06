Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:15 PM - 1:45 PM
Gethsemane Church of God in Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Gethsemane Church of God in Christ
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ for Ida Richard Henry, 94, who died August 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospice/Carpenter House.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Alton I. Gatlin.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

She is survived by one sister, Emma Plumber; two sons, Felton Henry (Laura) and Eugene Henry (Patsy), all of Lafayette, LA; five daughters, Carol Henry-Ways and Marcelia Henry (Bruce), all of Lafayette, LA, Catherine Henry-Harvey (Stephen) of Atlanta, GA, Gloria Bradford of Huntsville, AL and Sadie M. Henry of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law, Evelyn Henry of Scott, LA and a daughter-in-law, Annie Pearl Kemp of Cleveland, OH; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alicee Richard and Rosa Blackwell Richard; her husband, Joseph Sidney Henry, Jr.; her son, Harold Henry; her stepson, Frank Kemp.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ from 12:15 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
