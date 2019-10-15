|
|
Ignatius Peter "Iggy" Broussard
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at I1:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Ignatius Peter Broussard, 58, who passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Iggy is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Catherine and her daughter, Alicia; his dear father, Norris Broussard, Sr.; sisters, Anita Jean "Jeannie" (Warren) Phillips of Opelousas and Margaret "Peggy" Broussard of Baton Rouge; brothers, Terrel (and wife Hattie) Broussard of New Orleans, and Norris Jr. of Lafayette; his nieces, Rosie Bratcher of New Orleans, Vanessa Phillips of Jacksonville, FL, and Leah (and Cpt. Jeffery) Davis of Loton, VA; nephews, Jason (Bianca) Broussard of Baton Rouge, Terrance (Alicia) Broussard of Boston, MA, Cpt. Jeremey (and Kristen) Broussard of Los Angeles, CA, Matthew (Kristel) Broussard of New Orleans, and Keenan Broussard, Arlington, VA., along with a host of nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Mae Malveaux Broussard, and an older sister, Cleotha Broussard Bratcher.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019