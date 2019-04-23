|
Ike Hebert
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Ike Hebert, 84, who passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. The Rev. Wayne Howington will officiate the ceremony.
Visitation hours will be observed on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m.
Ike is survived by his wife of 31 years, Geneva Hebert of Lafayette; four daughters, Pam Migues (Kerry) of Lafayette, Cindi Reedy (Mike) of Mobile, AL, Eva Vincent (Greg) of Houston, TX, and Lisa Chaisson of Houston, TX; four sons, Carl Hebert (Lisa) of Boca Raton, FL, Bill Garritt (Christine) of Parks, LA, Ricky Garritt (Ronnie) of Breaux Bridge, LA, and Joe Chaisson (Kay) of Baton Rouge, LA; one sister, Gloria Forestier (Gerald) of Carencro; 30 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ada and Ophie Hebert; and two granddaughters, Michelle Migues and Amber Richard.
Ike has been very involved in the local community, and is a Past-President of the Rotary Club of Lafayette North. He was a founding member of the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival, and is a long-standing member of Northwood Methodist Church, where has was very active for many years.
Ike is the former owner of Camper City, and has sold RV's for the majority of his life.
In his free time, he enjoyed cooking for numerous organizations in the area.
Pallbearers are Joe Chaisson, Shane Delcambre, Corey Latiolais, Kerry Migues, Mike Reedy, and Greg Vincent.
The family would like extend special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana.
View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2019