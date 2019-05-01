Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 AM
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
Rosary
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Ira J. Labbe, 72, who passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette, La. Fr. Sebastien Myadiyil, SVD will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Entombment will be in the church mausoleum.

He is survived by his son, John Labbe; sister, Laverne Labbe; brother, Glenn Labbe,; his nephew, Ricky Olivier along with a host of grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Labbe and Antoinette Honore Labbe.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7 am until time of services with a rosary to be recited at 9 am.

Online condolences may be left at www.syriefh.com

Syrie Funeral Home, Inc is in charge of arrangements
Published in the The Advertiser on May 1, 2019
