Ira Labbe
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Ira J. Labbe, 72, who passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette, La. Fr. Sebastien Myadiyil, SVD will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Entombment will be in the church mausoleum.
He is survived by his son, John Labbe; sister, Laverne Labbe; brother, Glenn Labbe,; his nephew, Ricky Olivier along with a host of grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Labbe and Antoinette Honore Labbe.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7 am until time of services with a rosary to be recited at 9 am.
Syrie Funeral Home, Inc is in charge of arrangements
Published in the The Advertiser on May 1, 2019