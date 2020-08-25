Irma "Zoo Bee" Lee Gonsoulin
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Irma "Zoo Bee" Lee Gonsoulin, 77, who died August 24, 2020 at Our Lady of the Oaks Nursing Home.
Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
She is survived by her three children: son, David Wayne Gonsoulin; daughters, Marvida G. Harris (Terry) and Monique G. Joseph (Percy); three grandchildren, Julien Gradnigo, Blair Joseph and Brooklyn Joseph; niece, Quintilla H. Fontenot; nephew, Darrel Hudson and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Guidry Gonsoulin and Ralph Gonsoulin; her sister, Mary Ann Hudson.
Visitation, by invitation only, will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and in church.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.