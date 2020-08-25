1/1
Irma Lee "Zoo Bee" Gonsoulin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma "Zoo Bee" Lee Gonsoulin

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Irma "Zoo Bee" Lee Gonsoulin, 77, who died August 24, 2020 at Our Lady of the Oaks Nursing Home.

Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.

She is survived by her three children: son, David Wayne Gonsoulin; daughters, Marvida G. Harris (Terry) and Monique G. Joseph (Percy); three grandchildren, Julien Gradnigo, Blair Joseph and Brooklyn Joseph; niece, Quintilla H. Fontenot; nephew, Darrel Hudson and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Guidry Gonsoulin and Ralph Gonsoulin; her sister, Mary Ann Hudson.

Visitation, by invitation only, will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and in church.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved