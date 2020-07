Isaac "Ike" Navarre, Jr.Lafayette - A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM in the Martin & Castille Funeral Home in SCOTT for Isaac "Ike" Navarre, Jr., age 68, who passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 while camping in Benton, Louisiana. A Rosary will be prayed Sunday at 4:00 PM in the funeral home.Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Debbie Lee Cole Navarre; his daughters, Tracy Navarre Solomon and her husband Chad, Stacy Navarre Spedale and her husband Joey, and Brandy Navarre and her fiance' Kynan Boudreaux; his step children, Gary "Buster" Gonzales, Jr., and Cindy Rogillio; his sisters, Darnell Morvant, Brenda Romero and her husband L.J., Margery Istre, Linda Duhon and her husband Aaron, and Gloria Romero and her husband Eldis; his brother, Glen Dale Navarre and his wife Brenda; his grandchildren, Bethany, C.C., and Zander; Alex, Lilly, Chaz, Ty, and Ike; Yancy, Janson, Gage and Karlie; Tori, Hunter, and Ethan; Ariel, Kyla, Jasi, Kadian, and Brooklyn; 4 great grandchildren; his nephew who was like a brother to him, Gregory Morvant; his beloved aunt, Theresa N. Stelly, and countless nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Navarre, Sr. and Lilly Miller Navarre; one brother, Joe Louis Navarre; three sisters, Peggy Navarre, Lerlene N. Simon, and Shirley N. Romero; his brothers in law, Curley Morvant and Ronald Istre; his step granddaughter, Heather; and his niece, Kelly Bellard.A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, Ike was a loving father, husband, grandfather. He was the life of the party and always knew someone everywhere he went. He was retired, working as a contractor in the cement finishing business. He loved camping, dancing, picking at his grandchildren, and spending time with his family and friends.View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320