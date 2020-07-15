1/1
Isaac "Ike" Navarre Jr.
Isaac "Ike" Navarre, Jr.

Lafayette - A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM in the Martin & Castille Funeral Home in SCOTT for Isaac "Ike" Navarre, Jr., age 68, who passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 while camping in Benton, Louisiana. A Rosary will be prayed Sunday at 4:00 PM in the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Debbie Lee Cole Navarre; his daughters, Tracy Navarre Solomon and her husband Chad, Stacy Navarre Spedale and her husband Joey, and Brandy Navarre and her fiance' Kynan Boudreaux; his step children, Gary "Buster" Gonzales, Jr., and Cindy Rogillio; his sisters, Darnell Morvant, Brenda Romero and her husband L.J., Margery Istre, Linda Duhon and her husband Aaron, and Gloria Romero and her husband Eldis; his brother, Glen Dale Navarre and his wife Brenda; his grandchildren, Bethany, C.C., and Zander; Alex, Lilly, Chaz, Ty, and Ike; Yancy, Janson, Gage and Karlie; Tori, Hunter, and Ethan; Ariel, Kyla, Jasi, Kadian, and Brooklyn; 4 great grandchildren; his nephew who was like a brother to him, Gregory Morvant; his beloved aunt, Theresa N. Stelly, and countless nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Navarre, Sr. and Lilly Miller Navarre; one brother, Joe Louis Navarre; three sisters, Peggy Navarre, Lerlene N. Simon, and Shirley N. Romero; his brothers in law, Curley Morvant and Ronald Istre; his step granddaughter, Heather; and his niece, Kelly Bellard.

A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, Ike was a loving father, husband, grandfather. He was the life of the party and always knew someone everywhere he went. He was retired, working as a contractor in the cement finishing business. He loved camping, dancing, picking at his grandchildren, and spending time with his family and friends.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320






Published in The Advertiser from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
JUL
19
Rosary
04:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
(337) 234-2320
