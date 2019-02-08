|
J. Austin Prevost
Opelousas - Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home in Opelousas for Joseph Austin Prevost, age 99, who passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Opelousas.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings. The Rev. Sam Brooks, pastor of The Open Door Church in Lafayette, will officiate at the services. A eulogy will be read by Mr. Prevost's granddaughters.
Musical selections will be provided by Kristi Bush, Joyce Frugé and Mae Beth Mills. The songs will be I Can Only Imagine, How Great Thou Art, and Lift Me Up.
Mr. Prevost was a native of Ged and lived all over South Louisiana, including Lafayette, Houma, Galliano, Golden Meadow, Jennings, Morgan City and eventually Opelousas, where he was currently residing. He was a member and Deacon Emeritus of First Baptist Church of Opelousas. He retired from Tri-State Oil Tools, later known as Baker Hughes, and was previously employed Hunt Oil Tools. Mr. Prevost served his country in the United States Army Air Force during WWII in Victoria, TX and later at Matagorda Bay, having evacuated from an incoming hurricane and to work at the Pilot Training Facility there. Woodworking was his passion, most of all making furniture. Dairy Queen was his favorite treat.
Survivors include two daughters, Jan P. Robinson and her husband, Walt, of Brandon, MS and Lib P. Curtis and her husband, Randy, of Opelousas; four granddaughters, Lisa Robinson Smith and her husband, Barry, of Birmingham, AL, Michelle Robinson McLamore and her husband, Shawn, of Brandon, MS, Kristi Curtis Bush and her husband, Dan, of Daphne, AL and Sonya Curtis Galloway and her husband, Mike, of Opelousas; and nine great- grandchildren, Jonah Galloway, Alyssa Galloway, Noah Galloway, Chris Smith, Matthew McLamore, Brendan Bush, Jack Bush, Lauren McLamore and Kalei Bush.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Stella Mae Chaisson, who passed away one day before their 70th anniversary; his parents, Moise Prevost and the former Elodie Guidry, both natives of Acadia Parish; a sister, Melba Prevost Babb; a brother, Francis Prevost; three half-brothers; and four half-sisters.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday
The family would like to thank Grace Hospice & Palliative Care staff and Dr. Gary W. Blanchard for their medical care, and their friends and family for their thoughts, prayers, and many remembrances.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Prevost's great-grandchildren.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World & The Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2019