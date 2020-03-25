|
|
J. Raymond Thomas
Breaux Bridge - With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette, for J. Raymond "Ray" Thomas, age 89, who passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 1:00 PM.
Reverend Brian Taylor, Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will conduct the service.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Bonnie Lester Thomas; his children (and their spouses), Michael R. Thomas (Savannah), Rhonda Richard (Todd), Dwain M. Thomas (Sue), and Jennifer Dupuis (Tony); his grandchildren, Seth, Lauren, and Matthew Thomas, Alisen Blanchard, Ben Richard, Cody, Trevor, and Tyler Thomas, and Andrew Dupuis; 10 great grandchildren; and his half brother, Roy Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy Thomas and Louise Broussard.
A native of Dallas, Texas, and a long time Lafayette resident, Ray was retired having worked in the banking industry with First National Bank, then Guaranty Bank and Trust Company as a trust officer/vice president with over 30 years of dedicated service. Ray also taught a banking course at USL for a number of years. He loved traveling and camping, belonging to The Cajun Rebs Camping Club. Ray was also proud of his volunteer work at Lafayette Tourist Information Center where he spoke French while assisting the local visitors coming from the Francophone countries. Most of all, Ray cherished the time he spent with his family and he looked forward to their large family gatherings.
Pallbearers will be his 7 grandsons and Kerry Blanchard.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. J. Raymond Thomas' name to your local church parish for Masses to be said.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Thomas family to the ICU Staff of LGMC for their compassionate care and gentle support during this difficult time.
