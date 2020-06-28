Jack "J.c." Goodrich
Jack "J.C." Goodrich

Lafayette - Jack Clement Goodrich, known to many as "J.C.," passed away in his home in Duson surrounded by loved ones on June 27, 2020 at the age of 90. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Basil Cemetery. Father Steve LeBlanc, Pastor at St. Basil Catholic Church, will officiate the services.

Visitation hours will be observed at Walters Funeral Home on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and resume on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A rosary will be prayed on Monday evening at 6:00 p.m.

A native of Sulphur, LA, J.C. served in the Korean Conflict for two years, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon his return to Sulphur, he worked for Calcasieu Parish for two years before joining Power Rig Drilling. J.C. retired from Power Rig Drilling in 1991 after 36 years of faithful service. In his years after retirement, J.C. loved to cook, play music, and spend time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Evelyn Buttikofer Goodrich, son Rodney (Baretta) Goodrich, daughter Pam (Al) Breaux, and daughter Cindy (Dan) Theriot. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Rhonda, Melisha, Ashley, Jaycee, Troy, Tiffanie, Bryan, Tracie, and Madison. He will also be fondly remembered by his 19 great-grandchildren, his sister Rita East, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur B. Goodrich and Marie Benoit Goodrich; two sisters Edna and Elizabeth; four brothers Homer, A.B., Charles, and Louis; and his grandson Trey Goodrich.

Pallbearers will be his brothers-in-law Ed Buttikofer and Jerry Buttikofer, sons-in-law Al Breaux and Dan Theriot, and grandsons Troy Breaux and Bryan Theriot. Honorary Pallbearers are his son Rodney Goodrich and dear friend Nolan "Crip" Guidry.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Community Hospice of Lafayette.

View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
