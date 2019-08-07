|
|
Jacob Andre Evans
Richmond, TX - Funeral services will be held for Jacob Andre Evans,19 at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at at Trinity C.M.E. Church in Lafayette, La. Jacob affectionately known as " Jay" to his family and friends was called back to his heavenly home on July 23rd, 2019. Jacob was born on March 24th, 2000 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Achieng Dalia Obala and Joseph Andre Evans. He attended Lafayette Christian Academy from kindergarten through 3rd grade before relocating with his family to Richmond, Texas. Jacob was a proud 2018 graduate of William B. Travis High School where he excelled as a student athlete and varsity member of the Mighty Tigers football and track and field teams. He was also an enthusiastic member of Top Teens program and a member of The Fort Bend Church.
A loving son, and proud big brother, Jacob was devoted to his family and his friends and rarely seen without his contagious smile. In many ways, he was a normal teen who loved to game, play sports, hang out with his friends and express himself creatively through music. In other ways, he was an extraordinary young man who throughout his life brought love, positivity, friendship and camaraderie to wherever he happened to be. We are all better people because we loved and experienced the precious gift of Jacob's love and affection.
Jacob is survived by his mother, Achieng Dalia Obala, stepfather Mark Anthony Carmouche, and sister Emori Johanna Carmouche of Richmond, Texas, his father, Joseph Milton Andre Evans and stepmother LaTeacha "Tish" Evans of Arnaudville, Louisiana. He also leaves behind his aunt Atieno Obala of Houston, Texas; aunt and godmother Apiyo Obala and Uncle Travis Johnson of San Marcos, Texas, uncle Justin Evans of Loreauville, Louisiana, maternal grandparents, Virginia (Randal) and Wilbert Johnson of Lafayette, Louisiana, Samuel Obala of Houston, Texas and, paternal Grandparents Sadie Mae (Washington) Evans and Reuban Andre Evans of Loreauville, Louisiana. He also leaves behind his best friends Giovanni Amadi, Cameron Blanks, Anthony "AJ" Bellard II, Jessie Coleman, Aundre and Steven Smith, Deontray and Perry "Lil'P" Young III as well as many cousins, friends, classmates and teammates.
The family requests that visitation be observed on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of the service at 10:00 AM at Trinity C.M.E. Church located at 604 Lee Avenue in Lafayette, La. Interment will immediately follow services at Calvary Cemetery located at 355 Teurlings Drive in Lafayette, La.
The Family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone for their continued love, support, and prayers. They would also like to acknowledge:The Fort Bend Church at 1900 Eldridge Road, Sugarland, Texas, Trinity C.M.E. Church at 604 Lee Avenue in Lafayette, LA and Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. at 1011 N St Antoine St. Lafayette, Louisiana 70501.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2019