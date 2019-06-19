|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Judice
Lafayette - A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE Location for Jacqueline "Jackie" Judice, 62, who died peacefully with loved ones at her side, on Friday afternoon, May 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Jackie leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Elisabeth "Libby" Burleson-Porras and her husband, James; her son, Philip Judice; her best friend and the father of her children, Terry Judice; her grandchild, Alexander Grey Burleson-Porras; and close friend, Frank Arceneaux.
She was preceded in death by Bobbie and Elisabeth Jacobi Philips.
A resident of Lafayette for the past forty years, Jackie was born in Wiesbaden, Germany. Although she grew up following her career-military father across the United States, Jackie attended Northwestern State University, where she received both her B.S. and M.S. degrees.
Always proud of her work and career as a dietitian, Jackie was one of the very first employees of Women's and Children's Hospital in Lafayette, then known as Woman's Hospital of Acadiana, and served as Director of Dietary and Housekeeping for the Hospital. Her hard work and dedication was recognized throughout her career but most notably by her receipt of the prestigious Frist Humanitarian award.
Anyone who knew Jackie closely or briefly, knew how generous she was, whether to close family members, friends, employees or complete strangers. Her generosity and compassion knew no bounds. She was personally best known for her cleanliness, food safety and love of music - anything with a beat.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Judice family to the doctors and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for the care, compassion and support given in Jackie's time of need.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ms. Judice's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, dedicated to research of Uveal Melanoma, or any local charity of your choice.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Road Lafayette, LA. 70508 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on June 19, 2019