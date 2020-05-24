|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Sue Francez LeBlanc
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Jacqueline "Jackie" Sue Francez LeBlanc, age 92, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24 at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be held Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the service time. Rev. Chris Fuselier will conduct the service.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Joseph "Jaco" LeBlanc; her parents, Maurice H. and Nadine Bodry Francez; and her son, Patrick Lynn LeBlanc, Sr.
She is survived by her two sons, Maurice Sr. and his wife Brenda, of Lafayette, LA and Michael Sr. and his wife Julie, of Baton Rouge, LA; ten grandchildren, Kym and Richard Esparza, Jamie and Clint Seaux, Maurice Jr. "Marc" LeBlanc and Kristy McShan, Jodie and Allan Landry Jr., Carrie LeBlanc, Michael Jr. and his wife Crissy, Kristen and Ty Foreman, Analisa Taylor, Liee' and Anthony Manzur, and Patrick Jr. and his wife Amanda; eighteen great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Jackie was born in Lake Charles, LA, November 17, 1927, In 1956, Jackie and Jaco opened up Jaco's Bowling Lanes which they owned and operated for seven years and then sold the bowling lanes to Rice Bowl in Crowley, LA. Jackie then became Assistant Manager of the new twenty-four lane Bowling Alley owned by Malco Enterprises of Memphis, TN. She was very instrumental in promoting bowling in Lafayette and the surrounding parishes. In 1978, she coordinated the first Grandmother's Bowling Tournament in the United States, held at Lafayette Lanes. In that same time period she began writing the bowling news and publishing it in the Daily Advertiser through the mid 1990's. In the late 1990's, Jackie retired from the Lafayette Bowling Lanes. She was inducted into the Lafayette Women's Bowling Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Women's Bowling Hall of Fame and a member of the Women's International Bowling Congress. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the National Women Bowling Writers, Inc., the National Multiple Sclerosis Association and the Republican National Women's Club.
Among her other activities, she became involved in the Lafayette Chapter of the American Legion, the Concerned Citizens of Lafayette Association and the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. Jackie also co-chaired several of Jaco's annual reunions of the Sinking of the USS Bismark Association, a ship Jaco served on during WWII.
In her later years, Jackie enjoyed traveling the United States visiting friends and family. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and caring and giving person. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Suite 200, Lafayette, LA. 70503.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Rose Broussard, Beatriz Hewel and Dianne Roger.
Pallbearers will be Marc LeBlanc, Michael LeBlanc Jr., Ty Foreman, Patrick LeBlanc Jr., Braydon LeBlanc, and Allan Landry Jr.
