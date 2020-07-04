Jaime Darice Reaux DegeyterParks - Parks - It was a tough decision for the family to make, but due to the COVID19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the immediate family of Jaime Darice Reaux Degeyter, 52, who passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 4:00 pm at her residence surrounded by her family, after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer.St. Francis of Assisi said to go out and preach the gospel and use words only if necessary; those who knew Jaime know that she lived this message daily. Up until her death, Jaime continued to offer her sufferings for the benefit of others.A Memorial Mass and gathering will be held at a later date.Rev. Nicholas DuPre' will officiate at the Mass of Christian Burial.Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge, LA.She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dr. Curt M. Degeyter; sons, Jarred Thomas (Lyndsay) Degeyter and Jacob Paul (Victoria) Degeyter; daughters, Jill Katherine (Silas) Barras and Jaden Elizabeth Degeyter; parents, James R. Reaux and Katherine Blaha Reaux; sister, Candace R. Reaux; sister-in-law, Muriel C. Reaux; parents-in-law, Larry C. Degeyter and Kitty M. Degeyter; brothers-in-law, Craig P. Degeyter and Dr. Kyle J. (Amiee) Degeyter; nephews, Jonathan R. George, Joseph Robert James George, Liam C. Reaux and Kyle C. Reaux; nieces, Kaleigh E. Degeyter, Kenzie K. Degeyter and Ryan A. Degeyter; grandchildren, Scarlett Faith Degeyter, Ivy Rose Degeyter, Lylah Jane Degeyter, Charles Emile Barras and expecting 3 more within months; and godchildren, Jonathan George, Jude Martin, Madeline McMahan, Andre' O'Kelley, Grace Boutte, Gregory Phillips and Charlie Briar.She is preceded in death by her brother, Derek K. Reaux; and grandchildren, Angelica Grace Degeyter and Isaiah Paul Degeyter. Additionally, Jaime experienced four miscarriages between the years of 1991 and 2003. The four children were spiritually baptized and given the names of Michael James, Anna Julia, Kimberly Joan and Francis John.Pallbearers will be Jarred Degeyter, Jacob Degeyter, Silas Barras, Jonathan George, Joseph George, Dr. Kyle Degeyter, Craig Degeyter and Ian MacFadyen.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all her doctors and nurses at Cancer Centers of America (Lafayette, LA), MD Anderson (Houston, TX), Our Lady of Lourdes and Hospice of Acadiana, but most especially Dr. Kyle Degeyter and hospice nurse, Allison Champagne for their compassionate care.The family would also like to recognize and thank the many friends and family members for their prayers, medical care and rides that they gave her to and from appointments.In lieu of flowers and plants, donations can be made to the future St. Joseph's Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel at 1034 Bridge St., Parks, LA 70582 - checks made to St. Joseph Catholic Church and add memo: New Adoration Chapel.Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.