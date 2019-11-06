|
Jake William Broussard, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Martin & Castille's (SOUTHSIDE) location in Lafayette for Jake William Broussard, Sr., age 83, who passed away at Pelican Pointe Nursing Home surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Visitation will be observed in Martin & Castille's Southside location on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until the service. Entombment will immediately follow the service at St. Joseph Mausoleum in Milton.
Deacon Keith Duhon will conduct the funeral service.
Survivors include two sons, Jake William Broussard Jr., and Patrick Myrle Broussard; his daughter, Donna Marie Broussard Richard and her husband Raymond; grandchildren, Andre Broussard, Cody Broussard, Madison Broussard, Chauntel Broussard, Monique Broussard, Brad Richard and Natalie Richard Loewen; and great grandchildren, Archer Loewen, Jackson Loewen and Drelyn Broussard.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend of 42 years, Ouida Mae Doucet Broussard; his parents, Myrle Broussard and Mildred Ann White Broussard; and one brother, Darryl Broussard.
Jake was born on March 19th, 1936 in Gueydan, LA. He grew up in Gueydan and graduated from Gueydan High School, where he met and married the love of his life. Early on he moved his family to Broussard, LA where he remained most of his life. Mr. Broussard worked in the oil and gas industry for over 50 years and was a pioneer in the wireline service industry. In 1982, he worked for Perf-0-Log as Vice- President of Operations, retiring from the oil industry at age 72. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and he will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Special thanks to his long time caregiver Ms. Roxanne Barker, Senior Helpers, the wonderful staff at Pelican Pointe and Grace Hospice of Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Jake Broussard's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105-3678 or Grace Hospice 217 Rue Louis XIV #100 Lafayette, La 70508
Published in the The Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2019