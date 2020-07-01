Jame Warren David,USN,Lt.Ret.
Lafayette - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, James Warren David, 94 on July 1st.
Funeral services will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Youngsville Friday July 3, 2020, a Rosary will be recited at 1:30 followed by a mass of Christian Burial, at 2:00 pm, burial to follow at St Anne's cemetery. Masks are required in church.
Warren was born January 5, 1926 in Youngsville Louisiana. He attended school in Youngsville from elementary through high school and then SLI, earning a degree in Agriculture.
Warren joined the Navy at 17 and proudly served our country for 26 years. He served in the following conflicts: World War II, Korea, The Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam. He was injured in Danang, Vietnam while serving as a Harbor Pilot, retiring as Lieutenant with several medals and honors. He was a charter member of the VFW in Youngsville, LA.
After retiring from the Navy, he became a social science, math and horticulture teacher at Woodham High School (Pensacola, Florida), Milton Elementary (Milton, Louisiana) and, returning to his alma mater, Youngsville Elementary. In 1975, Warren, along with his only sibling, Donald "Jack" David, opened David True Value Hardware in Lafayette.
Warren was extremely proud of his Cajun heritage. He traveled on Acadiana's first Honor Flight to Washington, DC. He also joined fellow Cajuns and traveled to Nova Scotia to honor the land where the Cajuns originally settled.
Warren was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche Aucoin David Comeaux, his father, Frank David, and his wife, Rose Aimee (Sis) Larriviere David.
He is survived by his children, Glen David (Glenda) of Eldorado, Arkansas, Debi Frey (Kenny) of Mandeville, Louisiana, Kim Scruggs (Roy) of Austin, Texas and Cindy Broussard (Craig) of Houston, Texas and his grandchildren Stephanie Wiltse, Melanie Cascio, John Frey, Colby Broussard, Casey Broussard, Jenny Phillips, Nicole Chand and Shawn Scruggs.
We wish to acknowledge and thank these very caring and loving dear family friends Mary Derouen (Scotty) of Broussard, Louisiana, Gerald Roy (Sandra) of Broussard, Louisiana and Geri Farley of Broussard, Louisiana.
Our family would like to express our extreme appreciation to Johnathan & Kathryn Williams of Quality Of Life Elder Care Services. John, along with his wife Kathryn, and Warren's beloved caregivers, Sabre Sarradet and Emily Istre, cared, nurtured and loved our father as if he was their own. We would also like to thank Grace Hospice for making our fathers final days restful and peaceful ones.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a local nonprofit benefiting the Acadiana community organized by Johnathan Williams LOVEOFPEOPLE.ORG
