James Daspit
James A. Daspit Jr.

James A. Daspit Jr.

James A. Daspit Jr. Obituary
James A. Daspit, Jr.

Lafayette - With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 50 persons or less at one time.

Private graveside services for Mr. James A. Daspit, Jr. will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. James was 90 at the time of his death, and was with his loving family as he passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at his residence in Lafayette.

A private Rosary will be prayed at the funeral home at 11:30 AM on Monday, March 23, 2020, but the family would like to invite you to pray with them at 11:30 AM, in the privacy of your home at this time.

Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.

Reverend Edward J. Duhon, Jr. will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Mrs. Anna LeBlanc Daspit; daughter, Toni Daspit Bodoin; his sons, Terry, Toby, and Tracy Daspit; his daughter-in-law, Sherrilyn "Charlene" Perry and her husband Dwight; his granddaughters, Amy Daspit and Rhiannon White and her husband Troy; his great-grandsons, Bailey Suire and Alec Smith; his sister, June Dronet and her husband Alcee "Boy", and his brother, Albert "Benny" Daspit.

He was preceded in death by his son, Tommy Daspit, his parents, Mr. James A. Daspit, Sr. and Mrs. Fern Arceneaux Daspit; his brothers, Raymond, Robert "Bobby" and Richard "Dicky" Daspit, and his sister, Marcelle Sundberg.

A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, James was a graduate of Lafayette High School. Mr. Daspit was employed by the Western Electric Company for 32 years, and retired as Orbit Supervisor for Lafayette in August of 1983.

Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be, Terry, Toby, and Tracy Daspit, Bailey Suire, Alec Smith, Brandon Comeaux and Richard Dacosta.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Daspit family to the staff at Evangeline Oaks Guest House and Grace Hospice for their compassionate care.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
