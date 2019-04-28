Services
Seydler-Hill Funeral Home
906 St. Paul
Gonzales, TX 78629
(830) 672-3232
For more information about
James Carleton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Seydler-Hill Funeral Home
906 St. Paul
Gonzales, TX 78629
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Carleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Carleton


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Carleton Obituary
James Carleton

Gonzales - James Max Carleton, 81, of Gonzales, TX formerly of Brossard, LA, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. James was born on base in Ft. Sam Houston, TX to James Holbert Carleton and Elsie M. Schurig Carleton. James honorably served his country in the USAF.

James is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Bill Storey of Austin and his nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Clint Lowery officiating. Memorials may be made to the Gonzales County Veterans Memorial Association. Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now