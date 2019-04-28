|
|
James Carleton
Gonzales - James Max Carleton, 81, of Gonzales, TX formerly of Brossard, LA, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. James was born on base in Ft. Sam Houston, TX to James Holbert Carleton and Elsie M. Schurig Carleton. James honorably served his country in the USAF.
James is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Bill Storey of Austin and his nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Clint Lowery officiating. Memorials may be made to the Gonzales County Veterans Memorial Association. Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 28, 2019