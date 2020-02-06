|
|
James Clinton "Clint" Parker
Shawnee, KS - James Clinton Parker (Clint) of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on February 2nd, 2020 from complications of dementia. Clint was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on February 10th, 1933 and lived to be 86 years old. He was the son of George Burton Parker and Mabel Darnall Parker of Melville, Louisiana, and the brother of George Burton Parker Jr. also of Melville, Louisiana. Clint loved his family, his grandchildren, the LSU Tigers, the Kansas City Chiefs, John Wayne, westerns, golfing, shooting trap and skeet, reading, smoking his pipe, and had a dog by his side almost every day of his life. He is survived by his son James C. Parker II (Jim), daughter-in-law Amy Parker, and grandchildren Brandon Parker, Luke Parker, and Faith Parker. A graveside burial service will be held February 12th at the United Methodist Church Cemetery at the corner of 2nd and Landrum St. in Melville, La at 1pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020