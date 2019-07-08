|
|
James Craig Gondron
Broussard - James Craig Gondron, a life-long resident of Broussard, Louisiana, passed away peacefully July 5, 2019. He was born January 8, 1947, to the late Lee Roy Gondron and Margaret (Morvant) Gondron.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Langlinais Gondron; his sister, Carolyn Gondron Langlinais (Charles); his nephew, David Charles Langlinais, all of Broussard; and his niece, Margaret Langlinais Lee (Lucas) of Brooklyn, New York. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Penny Oubre (Aaron) and his step-granddaughters Ashlyn and Brenna Oubre. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, David Roy Gondron.
Jimmy was a 1969 graduate of USL (now ULL), earning a bachelor of education degree. He taught in the Lafayette Parish school system before he opened a taxidermy business. He then worked in the oilfield industry in the United States and in both Russia and Gabon, Africa. After he retired from the oilfield, he resumed his taxidermy work as a hobby.
He enjoyed the great outdoors - hunting, fishing, and gardening, furnishing fruits and vegetables to his neighbors and his friends. One of his favorite pastimes was cooking big suppers for his buddies. And for a number of years, he derived pleasure from participating in horse shows with his Appaloosas.
Jimmy requested that his body be donated for medical research and, as per his wishes, there will be no funeral services. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that any memorial donations be made in Jimmy's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to the affiliated Ronald McDonald House of Memphis, 535 Alabama Avenue, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 8, 2019