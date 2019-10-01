|
James E. Cormier
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, for James E. Cormier, age 86, who passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at his residence in Judice with his family at his side.
Reverend Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. Entombment will be in St. Basil Mausoleum.
Survivors include three daughters, Debra Cormier Hernandez (Leonard), Vickie Cormier Theriot, and Kate Cormier Guidry (Allen); one son, Michael J. Cormier (Lynn); a sister, Earline Cormier Creighton; eight grandchildren, Nicole Ardoin, Corey Cormier, Brandon Melancon, Bo Cormier, Justin Hernandez, Amanda Piteo, Brock Guidry and Olivia Guidry; and fourteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Georgia Bourque Cormier; his parents, Gladu and Irene Landry Cormier; a sister, Gladys Cormier Perrio; and a son-in-law, Joey Theriot.
A native of Lafayette and a resident of Judice, James Elvin Cormier was a devout Catholic and Parishioner of St. Basil Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Judice Volunteer Fire Department, a lifetime member of 9822 V.F.W. Judice Post, Past President of the Lafayette Parish Bus Driver Association, and a member of the Cruisin Cajun R.V. Group. He was the Owner and Operator of Cormier's Grocery, a retired Bus Driver for the Lafayette Parish School Board, a retired mail carrier, and a retired Road Clerk with Southern Pacific Railroad. He proudly served his Country as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War in 1952. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Cormier family to the staff of Community Hospice and Personal Care.
