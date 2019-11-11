|
|
James Kenneth DuBose
Indian Bayou - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Indian Bayou Methodist Church in Indian Bayou, LA for James Kenneth DuBose, 85, who died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Carpenter House in Lafayette, LA.
Interment will be in the Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery in Indian Bayou, LA.
Rev. Robert Johnson and Rev. Larry Maxwell will conduct the funeral services.
Mr. DuBose was born March 24, 1934 in Indian Bayou, LA to James Kirby DuBose and Winnie Hess DuBose. He enjoyed working in the rice fields and spending time with family. He loved riding his John Deere Tractor, reading and sports shooting.
Survivors include wife, Shirley Mae Sarver DuBose, two daughters, Debra Dubose Sonnier and spouse Carl, Donna DuBose Whitehurst, daughter in law, Karen "Sessie" DuBose, son, Layne DuBose and spouse Connie, seven grandchildren, Will DuBose, Sean DuBose, Adam Sonnier, Arielle Conrad, Sky Abshire, Jake DuBose, Matthew Whitehurst, six great-grandchildren, Koi DuBose, Daniel DuBose, Riely DuBose, Victor Conrad, Daphne Conrad, Ace Abshire, siblings, Syble Broulette, JoAnn Foreman, Donnie DuBose, Billy DuBose.
He was preceded in death by son, Kenneth DuBose, grandson, Dusty DuBose, parents, James Kirby DuBose and Winnie Hess DuBose, siblings, Margie DuBose Garrett, Calvin DuBose, Mims DuBose, Wheeler DuBose.
Pallbearers will be Will DuBose, Sean DuBose, Adam Sonnier, Jake DuBose, Stephen Conrad, Cory Abshire, Matthew Whitehurst.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Indian Bayou Methodist Church in Indian Bayou, LA on Tuesday November 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
