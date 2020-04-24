Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Resources
Lafayette - It is with saddened hearts that the family of James O. Hargrave share his unexpected passing away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Due to the current restrictions, his family will plan an appropriate celebration of his life at a later date. This service will be published at the time final details are planned.

James is survived by his wife of 27 years, Catherine Spears Hargrave; his children, Lacey Folse and husband Kyler, Dylan Hargrave and wife Victoria, Jacob Hargrave, and Zachary Hargrave; his grandchildren, Adelynn Folse, Aurora Folse, and Hudson Hargrave; his mother, Judy Burton and husband Tommy; his father, Larry Hargrave and wife Cora; his sister, Nonna Potts; and his brothers, Doug Hargrave and wife Rachel, and Brent Hargrave.

In the words of James' family: On April 23, 2020, we lost our best friend, our mentor, our rock, our Husband, Dad, and Pappi. The man that taught us how to be a spouse, a servant of the Lord, taught us how to raise a family, and how to be business owners and provide for our families. He also instilled in us how to be the ROCK of our families, because that's what James was for our family.

God put James on this earth to do his work, and raise a family in the word of God. His work on Earth was done. God takes GREAT people off this earth everyday, it's not something that we'll ever understand. But we take comfort in knowing God has his hand on this, he has a plan, and he will never put us through anything we can't handle.

"And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose." Romans 8:28

Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
