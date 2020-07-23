1/1
James R. Hebert
James R. Hebert

Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for James R. Hebert, 66, who passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at University Hospital & Clinics in Lafayette.

Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.

Reverend Daniel Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Kattie Bergeron Hebert; his son, Brandon Hebert; his grandchildren, Collin Hebert and his wife Elizabeth, and Ty Hebert and his wife Leigha; his great grandson, Beckham Hebert; his sister, Earline Royer; and his brothers, Dorris J. Hebert, Weston Hebert and John Shelton Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Edia Hebert; his brother, Roland J. Hebert; and his sister, Delta Mae Hebert.

A lifelong Scott resident, James was retired having worked in the oilfield over 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Monday from 8:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday at 6:00 PM in the funeral home.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hebert family to the ICU physicians and nurses of UHC for their compassionate care.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320






Published in The Advertiser from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
