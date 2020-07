James R. HebertScott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for James R. Hebert, 66, who passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at University Hospital & Clinics in Lafayette.Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.Reverend Daniel Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Kattie Bergeron Hebert; his son, Brandon Hebert; his grandchildren, Collin Hebert and his wife Elizabeth, and Ty Hebert and his wife Leigha; his great grandson, Beckham Hebert; his sister, Earline Royer; and his brothers, Dorris J. Hebert, Weston Hebert and John Shelton Hebert.He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Edia Hebert; his brother, Roland J. Hebert; and his sister, Delta Mae Hebert.A lifelong Scott resident, James was retired having worked in the oilfield over 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed.The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Monday from 8:00 AM until time of service.A Rosary will be prayed Sunday at 6:00 PM in the funeral home.A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hebert family to the ICU physicians and nurses of UHC for their compassionate care.View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320