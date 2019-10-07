Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
2001 East Simcoe Street
Lafayette, LA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
2001 East Simcoe Street
Lafayette, LA
James R. High Jr.

James R. High Jr. Obituary
James R. High, Jr.

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church for James R. High, Jr., 71, who died September 30, 2019 in Lafayette, LA.

Services will be conducted by Pastor Lloyd Joiner, Jr.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Shelia M. High; two sons, Kamau J. High (Susan) of Baltimore, MD, Derek J. High of Carencro, LA; three grandchildren, Lily Maya High, Mason E. High and Kingston Dunn; two sisters, Cleopatra High Carr (William) of Raleigh, NC and Viola High Flowers of Atlanta, GA. Additionally, he is survived by five sisters-in-law, Mary J. Wiley of Vacaville, CA, Joyce Melancon (Leroy) of Youngsville, LA, Margaret Ardoin of Houston, TX, Jeanette Sims (Reuben) of Thompson, TX, Jacqueline Hardy of Lafayette, LA; two brothers-in-law, George W. Hardy (Pat) of Vallejo, CA and Curley Hardy, Jr. (Patsy) of Vallejo, CA. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, friends and neighbors whom he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his father, James R. High, Sr.; his mother, Viola Z. High; his father-in-law, Curley Hardy, Sr. and his mother-in-law, Helen G. Hardy.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Progressive Baptist Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Oct. 7, 2019
