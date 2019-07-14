|
James Savage, Sr.
Lafayette - James Savage, Sr. passed away suddenly at his home on July 7, 2019 and went to be with his Lord at the age of 89.
James was a Mechanical Supervisor for Bernhard Mechanical for over 35 years.
He was adored by and will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Ruth of 69 years, and his children James Savage, Jr. (deceased), Debbie Savage, Harry Savage and Kenny Savage; remaining siblings Robert, Charles and Betty Savage, as well as 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at New Beginning Fellowship Church on 519 Parkway Drive (off Rees Street), Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and the service will follow at 3:00 pm.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 14, 2019