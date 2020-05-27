Services
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-330-8006
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Lafayette - A funeral mass will be held at 11AM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, for James Ray Stelly, 77, who passed away on May 23, 2020. James, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Paul Stelly and Ida Boulet.

James was a lover of music, sports and possessed an entrepreneurial spirit having owned several successful businesses. He is a member of The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He was a kind, humble, loving person and it truly showed in his everyday life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Glenda Stelly; two children, Randy and Tony Stelly; eight grandchildren, Blake, Dylan and Isabelle Stelly; Hannah, Gianna, MacKenzie, Courtney and Nicholas Stelly.

www.lafuneralservices.com

James Stelly and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard, LA (337) 330-8006.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 27, 2020
