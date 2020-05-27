|
James Stelly
Lafayette - A funeral mass will be held at 11AM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, for James Ray Stelly, 77, who passed away on May 23, 2020. James, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Paul Stelly and Ida Boulet.
James was a lover of music, sports and possessed an entrepreneurial spirit having owned several successful businesses. He is a member of The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He was a kind, humble, loving person and it truly showed in his everyday life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Glenda Stelly; two children, Randy and Tony Stelly; eight grandchildren, Blake, Dylan and Isabelle Stelly; Hannah, Gianna, MacKenzie, Courtney and Nicholas Stelly.
Share your condolences with the family of James Stelly by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com
James Stelly and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard, LA (337) 330-8006.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 27, 2020