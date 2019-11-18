|
James "Owl" Woodall Brodtmann
Lafayette - A Time of Remembrance will be observed on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for James "Owl" Woodall Brodtmann, 73, who passed away Friday, November 8th at his residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23rd from 12:00 pm until the Time of Remembrance. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019