Services
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lafayette - A Time of Remembrance will be observed on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for James "Owl" Woodall Brodtmann, 73, who passed away Friday, November 8th at his residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23rd from 12:00 pm until the Time of Remembrance. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
