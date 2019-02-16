|
|
Janette Sylvester
Opelousas - Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home in Opelousas for Janette Sylvester, age 80, the former Janette Fontenot, who passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence in Opelousas.
Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.
Mrs. Sylvester was a native of Chataignier and lived most of her life in Opelousas. She retired from AT&T after 33 years of service as a service representative. She was also employed with the Clerk of Court in St. Landry Parish for several years following her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Landry Catholic Church and a member of the Plaisance Rosary Group. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, ceramics and visiting with her friends.
Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Wiley Sylvester of Opelousas; one son, Guy Sylvester and wife, Joy, of Lafayette; one daughter, Vicki Sylvester Passman and husband, Cole, of Baton Rouge; and four grandsons, Dylan Passman, Scout Passman, Josh Sylvester and Alex Sylvester.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hammie Fontenot and the former Esthene Cole; one brother, J.B. Fontenot; and one sister, Vernice Lafleur.
A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Sunday and until service time on Sunday.
Pallbearers will be Guy Sylvester, Cole Passman, Dylan Passman, Scout Passman, Josh Sylvester and Alex Sylvester.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World & The Advertiser from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019